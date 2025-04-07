IIIM, Pankajakasthuri join hands for pre-clinical validation of herbal asthma drug

Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) Jammu signed an agreement on Monday with Kerala-based Pankajakasthuri India private limited for the pre-clinical validation of a poly-herbal formulation for bronchial asthma under the AYUSH framework.

The agreement for the sponsored research project was signed by Dr Zabeer Ahmed of CSIR-IIIM and Dr J Hareendran Nair of Pankajakasthuri in the presence of senior scientists and officials from both organisations, an IIIM spokesman said.

"This collaboration focuses on the pre-clinical validation of a poly-herbal formulation designed to manage bronchial asthma, conducted under the AYUSH framework," he said.

As part of the project, CSIR-IIIM will carry out phytochemical standardization, in-vitro and in-vivo studies, and toxicity assessments of the herbal formulation, he said.

Dr Ahmed described the partnership as a "ground-breaking step" in scientifically validating AYUSH products, adding that the project is supported by the Ministry of AYUSH and the government of India.

He said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to community well-being and sustainability.

Dr Nair said the association with CSIR-IIIM would strengthen public trust in their products. Pankajakasthuri's Executive Director Kishan Chand expressed satisfaction with the scientific discussions held with CSIR-IIIM, whose team will lead the research.

The partnership is seen as a significant move toward blending traditional knowledge with modern science to promote integrative medicine, the spokesman said.

Before the signing the agreement, CSIR-IIIM presented its achievements while Pankajakasthuri showcased a video on its corporate social responsibility (CSR) work.