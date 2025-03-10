IIIT-Delhi hikes PhD fellowship to Rs 60,000 per month

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has increased its PhD fellowship from Rs 37,000 to Rs 60,000 per month, according to a statement on Monday.

The move aims to attract top-tier research talent and strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem, it said.

"The fellowship hike is accompanied by other financial incentives, including an annual research contingency grant of Rs 20,000, a one-time laptop grant of Rs 50,000 and professional development support of Rs 2.5 lakh to fund participation in international conferences and workshops," the statement said.

Additionally, PhD scholars will receive up to Rs 1.5 lakh for international research visits, it added.

IIIT-Delhi Director Ranjan Bose emphasised that the institute is committed to advancing high-impact research. “The increased PhD fellowship aligns with our vision of attracting the best students in the country, fostering interdisciplinary and industry-relevant research, and empowering scholars to make meaningful contributions to global scientific progress,” he said.

The initiative is expected to draw top research talent and make academia a more financially viable option compared to corporate careers, he said.

Sumit Darak, Dean (Academic Affairs), highlighted that bridging the financial gap between academia and industry is crucial. “This move ensures that PhD scholars are financially secure, allowing them to focus entirely on their research without external pressures,” he said.

"With applications now open, the institute is calling on aspiring researchers to join its PhD programme," the statement said.