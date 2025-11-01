IIIT-Delhi holds 14th convocation; LG Saxena congratulates 780 graduates

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) on Saturday held its 14th convocation, conferring degrees upon 780 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is also the Chancellor of the institute, congratulated the graduates, lauding their perseverance and the support of parents, mentors, and faculty members, "who guided them through their academic journey", an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Saxena commended the institute for its contribution to developing the "next generation of innovators and technologists", emphasising the importance of commitment, excellence, and service to society.

Anand Deshpande, founder and chairman of Persistent Systems, delivered the convocation address as the chief guest at the ceremony.

He said, "IIIT-Delhi's well-trained and enthusiastic young graduates will play a vital role in reshaping technology and engineering as India progresses towards sustained growth, essential for realising Prime Minister Modi's vision of Swavalambi and Vikasit Bharat." Ranjan Bose, director of IIIT-Delhi, presented the 'Director's Report for 2024-25', highlighting the "institute's strides in research, innovation, and global collaborations".

"At IIIT-Delhi, we have taught you to treat challenges as opportunities, to think differently, learn from mistakes, and realise your true potential," he said.

Presiding over the ceremony, Rajesh Srivastava, chairman of the Board of Governors, said the institute continues to "embody the spirit of innovation, excellence, and social impact envisioned at its inception".

The outstanding achievers were also felicitated with awards such as the chancellor's gold medal, institute silver medals, all-round performance medals, and best thesis awards.