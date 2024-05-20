'IIIT Delhi landlocked due to entrance blocked by DSEU'

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Delhi has alleged that the construction work at neighbouring institute Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has led to "illegal" blocking of one of its entrances, impacting several essential services like water, electricity and gas supply passing through the area.

The IIIT-Delhi has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena and the Directorate of Training and Technical Education to seek their intervention in the issue, a senior official of the institute told PTI.

The institute has also filed a police complaint against the alleged blocking of gate number 3 of the campus leaving the institute with only one entry/exit point in case of emergency, he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the DSEU and Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar Nagawat could not be reached for a comment.

"The IIIT Delhi and DSEU share a common passage where our essential services like water supply, high voltage electricity line and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) line are placed. These supplies pass through gate number 3 of IIIT Delhi which is blocked by DSEU on the pretext of some construction work. We are completely in a landlock situation since our gate number 2 passing through their campus is already closed," the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

"In case of any emergency like fire, earthquake, or any other natural and manmade disaster IIIT Delhi does not have an alternative way out of the campus leaving our 4,000 students and faculty in a very dangerous situation," he said.

The IIIT Delhi is at loggerheads with the Delhi government-run DSEU for the past one month over the blocking of the entrance and has written to the Delhi LG as well as the DTTE -- the nodal body for institutes providing technical education.

The DSEU is a collegiate public state university set up by the Government of NCT of Delhi.

Delhi LG VK Saxena serves as the Chancellor of the university. PTI SJJ SJJ VN VN