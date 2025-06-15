IIIT-Delhi's Chartr app eases bus commute in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Startups emerging from the academic institutions are increasingly shaping real-world solutions, with public transport in the national capital witnessing a notable example as a technology developed at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) is now powering digital ticketing and live tracking for DTC and cluster buses, making daily commutes more efficient and commuter-friendly.

In a rare and exemplary instance of academic research translating into real-world innovation, Chartr, a startup incubated at IIIT-Delhi, has successfully completed the full transfer of technology developed at the institute, said an official statement of IIIT-Delhi.

The startup has commercialized products based on deep research and completed all formal licensing processes with the institute -- a milestone that is among very few of its kind in the Indian higher education ecosystem.

"We have built what is called as transport stack that can be taken to many cities in India. The stack contains tracking, journey planning, multimodal ticketing for public transit. The same has been deployed in Delhi in both cluster and DTC buses. This enables better services for the citizens," Dr Pravesh Biyani from IIIT-Delhi told PTI.

Founded by Dr Biyani, Chartr builds on over seven years of rigorous research and development in the area of urban mobility and public systems optimization.

Translating academic research into functioning products, navigating the challenges of deployment and building a startup that survives the early hurdles -- all while maintaining integrity to licensing norms is rare, he added.

Chartr has emerged as a pioneering force in public mobility solutions, offering real-time transit tracking, data-driven decision support tools and citizen engagement platforms, the statement said.

Its systems are already live in multiple Indian cities, helping municipal bodies streamline bus operations, reduce commuter wait times and improve service reliability.

IIIT-Delhi Director Prof Ranjan Bose said this is a "proud moment for us".

"Chartr's journey exemplifies how academic research, when supported by forward-looking institutional policies, can make tangible impact. It sets a precedent and shows that Indian academic institutions can be fertile ground for world-class innovation," he added.

As Chartr moves into its next phase -- scaling operations, ensuring recurring revenue and deepening customer relationships -- the story serves as an inspiring model for future faculty-led startups, and a powerful validation of IIIT-Delhi's commitment to nurturing innovation with purpose.