IIIT Ongole student hangs self at hostel

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 21 (PTI) A 17-year-old student at IIIT Ongole allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at hostel, said a police official on Thursday.

The student's body was found hanging from the hostel ceiling.

"A second-year Pre-University Course (PUC) student of IIIT Ongole campus was found dead on the first floor of Boys Hostel-1," the official told PTI.

Police recovered a handwritten suicide note and a phone message addressed to his mother, expressing depression and apologising before taking the extreme step.

"Sorry mom. I'm in depression and I want to die," read the message found in his mobile and addressed to his mother.

According to police, the boy's academic performance was above average.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of BNSS and investigations are on. PTI MS STH KH