IIIT-Srikakulam student jumps to death; love angle suspected

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 12 (PTI) An 18-year-old Civil Engineering student from IIIT-Srikakulam allegedly died by suicide early on Thursday, a police official said.

Srikakulam District Superintendent of Police KV Maheshwar Reddy stated that the student from Prakasam district jumped from the third floor of the hostel building.

"The incident occurred at around 2.30 am, and he was immediately rushed to a hospital by students and staff," Reddy told PTI.

Despite efforts, the student succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

A case has been registered under BNSS Section 194. Preliminary investigations suggest that the suicide may be linked to a love affair, police added. PTI STH SSK KH