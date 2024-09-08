IIIT Una convocation: Padma Shri Mylswamy Annadurai asks students to work for next generation

Una (HP), Sep 8 (PTI) Recipient of Padma Shri award Dr Mylswamy Annadurai exhorted students to work for the next generation and ensure that India reaches the top of the world in the information technology (IT) and related fields.

In his virtual address to students on the occasion of the 6th Convocation Ceremony at IIIT Una, the former director of ISRO Satellite Centre in Bangalore, Annadurai congratulated the graduates and emphasised the importance of using their skills and knowledge to contribute to the nation, a statement issued here on Saturday evening said.

He urged students to play a vital role in strengthening the nation by eradicating poverty, corruption, and outdated thinking, while also addressing the rural-urban disparity.

Ravi Sharma, the Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) at IIIT Una, highlighted the institute's growth and its commitment to providing quality education. He encouraged the graduates to uphold the values of integrity and innovation as they embark on their professional journeys.

Professor Manish Gaur, the institute's director, asked the graduates to be ambassadors of IIIT Una, carrying forward the institute's legacy of excellence and contributing to the betterment of the society.

A total of 260 students, including 114 from computer science and engineering (CSE), 88 from electronics and communication engineering (ECE), and 58 from information technology (IT).

Doing away with the tradition of receiving degrees wearing gowns, the students wore the traditional Himachali attire. Males wore Himachali caps and kurta pyjamas and females wore sarees.