IIIT Una selected for faculty development programme on innovation and entrepreneurship

Una (Himachal Pradesh), Feb 19 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una is among the 50 institutions across the country that have been selected to host the prestigious Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The institutes have been selected by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), according to an official statement issued here.

IIIT Una is the only institute from Himachal Pradesh to be included in the list, a spokesperson of the institute said on Wednesday. The proposal for this initiative was submitted by Divyansh Thakur, Associate Faculty Member, and Shivdutt Sharma, Assistant Professor, who showcased their vision to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in academia.

Their efforts have resulted in IIIT Una being granted funding by the ministry to conduct the FDP, which aims to equip faculty members with the essential skills needed to mentor young innovators and entrepreneurs.

Director of IIIT Una Manish Gaur said, "We are honoured to be selected as the only institute from Himachal Pradesh to host this prestigious Faculty Development Programme." This recognition reflects our dedication to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in academia. The FDP will not only enhance the skills of our faculty members but also empower them to nurture the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, he added. PTI BPL HVA