IIM Ahmedabad student ends life

Ahmedabad: A 24-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Thursday evening, police said.

Akshit Hemant Bhukya, the deceased, hailed from Warangal district of Telangana and was studying in the second year of MBA programme, said V D Mori, in-charge inspector of Vastrapur police station.

Police were alerted after some students spotted Bhukya hanging from the metal grille of the ventilator in his room, said Mori.

"The incident took place in the hostel situated on the new campus of IIMA. We have not found any suicide note. We have sent his mobile phone and laptop for forensic analysis to get a clue about the reasons for this tragedy," the police official added.