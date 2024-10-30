IIM Bangalore PGP, PGP in Business Analytics students secure offers from diverse sectors

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) The summer internship placement process for the PGP and PGP-BA 2024-26 cohorts at the Indian Institute of Management here successfully concluded with all 601 participating students securing offers from 140 organisations.

According to the institute, students received offers across diverse domains, including consulting, finance, product management, sales and marketing, general management, and analytics during the placement week from October 21-26.

Professor Nishant Verma, Chairperson of Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore, said, “The PGP and PGPBA cohorts delivered an outstanding performance during Summer Placement Week, securing prestigious offers from top companies." According to Tapas Ranjan Pati, Head of Career Development Services, “Leading global recruiters provided positive feedback on both the students’ performance and the placement process. Management Consulting continues to be the top preference among students, accounting for 38 per cent of the offers.” PTI AMP ROH