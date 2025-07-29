IIM Bangalore to host entrepreneurship summit Venix 2025 from Aug 1-3

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will be hosting Venix 2025, its new flagship international business and entrepreneurship summit, from August 1 to 3.

Venix is created by merging two of IIMB's renowned fests, Vista and Eximius, said a press release issued by IIMB.

In its inaugural year, Venix will feature a line up of speakers that includes luminaries such as Shamika Ravi, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, K V S Manian, MD & CEO of Federal Bank, Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director Sales at Google India.

Emma Jindal, CFO of Accenture India, Tirthankar Patnaik, Chief Economist at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Mayank Agarawal, Cricketer and Captain of the Karnataka State Team and Banu Mushtaq, activist-author, recognised by the International Booker Prize would also participate.

The festival will also host a suite of high-stakes competitions with a combined prize pool worth over Rs 12.5 lakh, the release added.

Flagship IIMB events such as The Fifth Move, C-Suite, and the Data Analytics Challenge will also be part of Venix 2025.

The festival will also feature more than six hands-on workshops focusing on key aspects of management education.

A cornerstone of the festival is its two flagship summits: The Young Entrepreneurs Summit (YES) and Young Leaders Summit (YLS), the release added.

The summits will host over 415 students from more than 125 colleges across the country, providing an exclusive platform for mentorship and high-level networking. PTI JR KH