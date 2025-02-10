IIM-C confers honorary doctorate to educationist and spiritual guru Sri M

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta on Monday conferred an honorary doctorate to educationist and spiritual guru Sri M for his significant contributions to society.

The 76-year-old Padma Bhushan recipient was awarded Honoris Causa (Doctorate in Philosophy) at a ceremony held at the institute's Joka campus.

The event was attended by IIM-C director-in-charge Saibal Chatterjee, chairperson of the board of governors Shrikrishna G. Kulkarni, and other distinguished guests.

Expressing his gratitude while accepting the honour, Sri M, also known as Madhukar Nath, encouraged students and attendees to explore their "infinite potential," which, he emphasised, could "benefit not just themselves but the country and the world at large." Highlighting the importance of inner growth alongside academic success, Sri M said, "I am not a management person, but I truly believe that human engineering is the most crucial part of life. If you can understand and develop human potential, you can achieve remarkable things." Referring to the role of management in real life, Sri M told students, "You know how to bring together people from different backgrounds and execute a project successfully. This is a crucial skill not just in business but in life as well." He also stressed the need for harmony and unity, urging the audience to "sink differences and move forward for the betterment of humanity." Director Chatterjee described the event as a proud moment for IIM-C, stating, "We are privileged to confer this honorary doctorate on Sri M, a revered spiritual leader who has been a source of inspiration, fostering harmony and spreading the message of unity." PTI SUS MNB