IIM-C director-in-charge urges students to remain adaptive to change

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management (Calcutta) director-in-charge Professor Saibal Chattopadhyay on Thursday called upon students of the premier B school to remain adaptive to change and forward-looking in their approach to the ever-evolving landscape of management education.

Speaking at the 64th Foundation Day celebrations, he said as the world is changing rapidly, "we must equip our students with the skills necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape." "Together, we can continue to build an institution that excels in academia and contributes meaningfully to our communities," the senior academic said.

Reflecting on the institute’s journey, he highlighted the foundational principles that continue to guide IIM Calcutta’s growth: a commitment to excellence, a passion for knowledge, and a desire to foster innovation.

"These ideals have inspired generations of learners and leaders and will continue to drive us forward as we pursue our vision to be an international center of excellence in all aspects of management education," Chattopadhyay added.

The event also featured the Institute Lecture Series, introduced by Professor Soumyakant Chakraborty, chairperson of the MBA programme.

In his address, Chakraborty explained that the lecture series is more than just a collection of talks; it serves as a platform for intellectual growth, offering students and faculty opportunities to engage with influential voices from academia, industry, government, and beyond.

Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCL and chairman of the EPIC Foundation, was the chief guest at the function. He lauded the institute’s ongoing efforts to blend academic rigor with real-world relevance, urging students to leverage their education to make meaningful contributions to society and the global economy. PTI SUS MNB