IIM-C inks pact to set up centre of excellence for design thinking

Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) IIM Calcutta has entered into a tripartite agreement with the School of Design Thinking and Mission Samriddhi to incorporate design thinking into its academic curriculum, research, and projects, the premier institute said in a statement on Monday.

This collaboration aims to establish India's inaugural 'Centre of Excellence for Design Thinking' in a leading business school, positioning the centre as a focal point for all design thinking endeavours undertaken by IIM-C and its affiliated organisations, it added.

Mission Samriddhi will contribute to community-centric social initiatives and projects by leveraging its community development framework and IIM-C's research expertise, the statement said.

Established in 2016, the School of Design Thinking is committed to promoting awareness of design thinking as a 'human centered' and 'future focused' societal approach.

Mission Samriddhi, a platform dedicated to the holistic development of rural India, brings its expertise to the collaboration, the statement said.

The signing ceremony was attended by Professor Saibal Chattopadhyay, director-in-charge of IIM-C, Professor Bhaskar Chakrabarti, dean (academic), and senior officials from Mission Samriddhi and the School of Design Thinking.

The MoU will remain in effect for three years, facilitating a long-term partnership between IIM-C, the School of Design Thinking, and Mission Samriddhi to drive a mindset transformation toward Design Thinking across various domains. PTI SUS MNB