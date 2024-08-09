IIM-C inks pact with Kolkata-based industrial group for centre of excellence

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) IIM Calcutta has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a leading city-based industrial group to establish a centre of excellence in entrepreneurship and innovation on its campus.

Named the 'Lalit Mohanka & Madan Mohanka Centre of Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Innovation,' the centre is being funded by Madan Mohanka, executive chairman of the sponsoring industrial group and a renowned industrialist, the premier B school said in a statement on Friday.

This initiative aims to position India as a global leader in entrepreneurship and innovation through advancements in education, technology, research, and thought leadership, ultimately fostering sustainable economic growth and job creation, it said.

The centre’s mission is to develop entrepreneurial ecosystems that encourage sustainable economic growth and job creation.

It will serve as a platform for a distinguished panel of global academics, researchers, scholars, educators, professionals, and practitioners to conduct and share research in entrepreneurship development, the statement added.

Additionally, the centre will host symposiums on various themes and provide opportunities for doctoral students at the institute to present their research and engage with senior academics and professionals during academic conferences, it added. PTI SUS MNB