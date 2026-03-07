IIM-Calcutta director entrusted with additional responsibility of NSCBIHL vice chancellor

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) IIM-Calcutta Director Prof Alok Kumar Rai has been entrusted with additional charge of Vice Chancellor of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Institute of Higher Learning (NSCBIHL) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an official said on Saturday.

NSCBIHL in Sri Vijaya Puram is a deemed-to-be university and recognised under the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“I am honoured to be entrusted with the additional responsibility to serve as Vice Chancellor of NSCBIHL,” Rai said in a statement issued by IIM-Calcutta.

"I look forward to working closely with the academic community to further strengthen the institution’s academic ecosystem, and contribute to the advancement of higher education in the islands,” he said.

Rai had earlier served as Vice Chancellor of the University of Lucknow. PTI SUS RBT