IIM Calcutta secures 100 pc placements for MBA programme

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) IIM Calcutta has secured 100 per cent summer placements for the 61st batch of its flagship MBA programme, with 475 students securing 564 offers in 175 companies in various sectors, a statement issued by the institute on Friday said.

The placement week was completed on October 25.

The average monthly stipend stood at Rs 1.89 lakh, while the median was Rs 2 lakh per month, both marking a new institute record, it said.

The highest monthly stipend in domestic firms was Rs 3.67 lakh per month, whereas that in international companies was Rs 6.75 lakh per month.

Chairperson of placement activities, Professor Ritu Mehta said, "The outcome of the summer internship offers has yet again demonstrated the future readiness of our students in a highly competitive landscape." "Globally, there is an ongoing recalibration of managerial jobs and pullback of job postings, hence we are very grateful to our recruiters to repose their trust in our students and our academic processes," she said.

Like previous years, IIM Calcutta witnessed the participation of firms from all major sectors such as FMCG, manufacturing, finance, consulting, technology, analytics, pharmaceuticals and education, among others. PTI SUS ACD