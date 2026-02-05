IIM Calcutta signs pact with FPSB India for financial planning programme

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) The IIM Calcutta on Thursday signed an agreement with Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India to introduce an executive education programme in chartered financial planning.

In a statement, the institute said the pact was signed in Mumbai by IIM (C) director Prof Alok Kumar Rai in the presence of FPSB global CEO Dante De Gori.

Dean of executive education at IIM-C Prof P Rajesh Babu was also present at the ceremony.

This partnership will enable IIM-C to offer specialised executive education in financial planning, combining the institute's academic excellence with FPSB's global expertise in professional financial planning standards.

FPSB is a leading organisation in financial planning standards and certification.

Rai shared the news on X saying, "Signed MoU with FPSB India, a subsidiary of FPSB USA in the presence of Mr Dante De Gori, Global CEO in Mumbai today for starting up of Executive Education of Chartered Financial Planning programme at @IIM_Calcutta Dean Executive Education Prof. P Rajesh Babu was also present." Established in 1961, IIM-C is a is one of India's premier business schools and the first such institute to be set up in the country. PTI SUS MNB