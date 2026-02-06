IIM Calcutta signs pact with NIBM Pune for training, consultancy

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) IIM Calcutta has signed an agreement with the National Institute of Bank Management, Pune, to strengthen collaboration in the fields of training and consultancy, a statement by the busoness school said on Friday.

The agreement was signed by IIM Calcutta director Alok Kumar Rai and NIBM director Partha Ray.

NIBM Dean (executive training programmes and consultancy) Prof Anjan Roy and IIM Calcutta Dean (executive education) Prof P Rajesh Babu were also present on the occasion.

IIM-C, renowned for its excellence in management education and research, and NIBM Pune, a leading institution in banking and finance sector, will collaborate to develop innovative training programmes and provide specialised consultancy services.

The collaboration will focus on knowledge sharing and joint research initiatives. PTI SUS MNB