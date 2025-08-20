IIM in Assam to enhance education infrastructure: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The establishment of an IIM in Assam will enhance education infrastructure and draw students as well as researchers from all over India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after Parliament gave nod to a Bill to this effect.

The country's 22nd Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is set to be established in Guwahati with an investment of Rs 555 crore, as Parliament cleared a Bill in this regard.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the new institution will start admitting students from the current academic year itself.

In a post on X, Modi congratulated the people of Assam and lauded the development. PTI KR KSS KSS