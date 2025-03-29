IIM-Jammu awarded BGA accreditation

Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, was awarded the prestigious Business Graduates Association (BGA) accreditation for five years, an official said on Saturday. The IIM, Jammu, has the distinction of being the first third-generation IIM to receive an international accreditation. "This international recognition, endorsed by the BGA Accreditation Advisory Board, is awarded to business schools that demonstrate measurable impact on students and the community while upholding the highest standards of quality in management education," said a spokesperson of the institute said.

He said the accreditation process under the leadership of IIM Jammu Director Prof B S Sahay was led by Dean Academics, IIM Jammu, Prof Jabir Ali; Chairperson, Accreditation, Dr Gaana J; and Co-Chairperson, Accreditation, Dr V Rajkumar; with support from the academic office, IIM Jammu. "This milestone further strengthens IIM Jammu’s global standing, paving the way for enhanced international collaborations, academic exchanges, and greater opportunities for students and faculty," the spokesperson said.

As the IIM, Jammu, continues its journey of excellence, this accreditation reaffirms its mission to nurture future leaders equipped with knowledge, skills and values to drive transformative change, he added. PTI TAS AS AS