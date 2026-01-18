IIM Jammu chairman to lead delegation at WEF meet in Switzerland

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Chairman of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu Milind P Kamble will be leading the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland.

The annual WEF meeting is scheduled to be held from January 19 to 21 in Davos, where the delegation will represent India's entrepreneurial capabilities on the premier global platform, the IIM Jammu said in a statement here.

Highlighting the significance of this global engagement, IIM Jammu Director B S Sahay said Kamble's leadership at the WEF, reflects India’s commitment to building a strong, inclusive and innovation-driven economy in line with the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"Such international platforms enable meaningful collaborations, investment linkages and knowledge partnerships, which are critical for scaling India's entrepreneurial ecosystem and achieving long-term national development objectives," Sahay said.

He also extended his best wishes to Padma Shri Kamble and the entire DICCI delegation for the visit and expressed confidence that their engagement would further strengthen India's global entrepreneurial presence.

The statement said that the participation of the DICCI delegation is expected to facilitate strategic dialogue with global industry leaders, policymakers and investors, and to enhance global visibility of Indian enterprises, particularly those led by first-generation entrepreneurs.