IIM Jammu hosts roundtable conference in Pune to strengthen academia-industry ties

Pune, Sept 14 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu hosted a roundtable conference in Pune to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry.

Delegates, including policymakers, academics, and corporate leaders, deliberated on workforce evolution and the role of technology in shaping future talent on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Padmashri Dr. Milind P Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, and Prof. B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu.

Kamble said the roundtable was a significant step towards fostering purposeful collaboration between academic institutions and industries.

"Academic institutions must not operate in silos but co-create innovative and sustainable solutions with industry leaders," he said, stressing areas such as climate change, digital transformation, and equitable growth.

Indraneel Chitale, Member, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, and Managing Partner at Chitale Bandhu, said such platforms were essential to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Three panel discussions were held on the themes "Shaping the Leaders of Tomorrow: What Industry Looks for in Young Talent", "The Power of Networking: How Industry Interactions Can Open Doors", and "Learning Beyond Books: Role of Industry to Make Education More Practical." These featured senior leaders from companies including Siemens, Vodafone Intelligent Systems, Cummins, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Motors, EY, UBS, Mastercard, Mondelez, and others.

Dr. Mahesh Gadekar and Dr. Baljeet Singh from IIM Jammu said the conference opened new avenues for student preparedness and corporate engagement.