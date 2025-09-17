IIM Jammu, ICMAI sign pact to strengthen collaboration in academics, research

Jammu, Sep 17 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) to strengthen collaboration in management education, research, training and professional development, an official said.

The MoU was formally signed by Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), IIM, Jammu, Kesavan Baskkaran, and Secretary (officiating), ICMAI, Debaprosanna Nandy, in the presence of senior officials, including Director, IIM, Jammu, Prof B S Sahay, and council member and ICMAI Navneet Kumar Jain, a spokesperson of the IIM, Jammu, said.

He said the MoU outlines a framework of cooperation between the two premier institutions, enabling them to jointly design and deliver management development programmes (MDPs), specialised training programmes, executive education and faculty development programmes.

It further paves the way for knowledge exchange through research collaborations, joint seminars, conferences, workshops, curriculum development and academic resource sharing, he said.

The official said the MoU is designed to support joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest, including research projects, faculty exchange and access to shared academic resources.

This partnership underscores IIM, Jammu's vision of becoming a globally recognised management institute and ICMAI's role as the statutory body responsible for developing and regulating the profession of cost accountancy in India, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS