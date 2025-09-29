IIM Jammu signs pact with SAIL to collaborate on executive education, other initiatives

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management, Jammu on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) here to collaborate on executive education, research, consultancy, case study development, and capacity-building initiatives, an official statement said.

The pact outlines a broad framework of collaboration, including customised and open management development programs, faculty exchange, joint research, student engagement through projects, internships, and industry visits, and co-hosting of conferences and case competitions, the statement issued by IIM Jammu said.

It said the MoU was signed by officiating Executive Director (Human Resources - Learning & Development) at SAIL's Management Training Institute in Ranchi, Sanjay Dhar, and Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Jammu, Kesavan Baskkaran in presence of several officials.

The collaboration reinforces IIM Jammu’s mission to contribute towards nation-building by developing leadership excellence and SAIL’s commitment to continuous learning and capability enhancement of its executive’s public sector enterprises while strengthening its role as a hub of management excellence, the statement said. PTI TAS SKL KVK KVK