IIM Jammu signs tripartite MoU to launch MSME health clinic in J-K

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) IIM Jammu on Monday signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) and the directorates of industries and commerce to launch micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) health clinic in the Union Territory.

The clinic will serve as a dedicated institutional mechanism to identify early signs of stress in MSMEs and provide tailored solutions through financial and non-financial interventions, a spokesman of IIM Jammu said after signing of the pact here.

He said a Project Management Unit (PMU), to be hosted at IIM Jammu, will comprise experts in branding, marketing, finance, technology, and strategy, supported by young professionals and data analysts.

The spokesman said the primary objective of establishing the clinic under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme is to create a proactive mechanism for the early identification and prevention of stress in MSMEs.

This initiative aims to provide both financial and non-financial support to MSMEs that exhibit signs of stress and are on the verge of slipping into sickness, the spokesman said.

He said it is designed as a preventive measure to address the developmental needs of MSMEs, focusing on diagnostic and clinical support exclusively for enterprises showing early signs of stress.

The programme has been structured to run over a two-year duration from FY 2024–25 to FY 2026–27, with a total outlay of Rs 30.64 crore.

“It will cover nearly 959 identified MSMEs across J&K and will be implemented in three distinct phases. Phase-I will focus on diagnostic studies and identification of vulnerable enterprises, Phase- II will implement financial and non-financial interventions, and Phase-III will establish long-term monitoring and sustainability frameworks,” the spokesman said.

He said the financial interventions under the programme will include working capital loans, technology upgradation subsidies, warehouse receipt financing, and export promotion grants, while non-financial interventions will emphasise capacity building, skill training, quality certification, and strategic mentoring.

With IIM Jammu serving as the knowledge partner and host of the Project Management Unit, this initiative leverages the Institute’s strengths in research, innovation, and executive training.

“This collaboration not only reinforces IIM Jammu’s position as a leading national institution committed to inclusive development but also showcases its growing role as a catalyst for industry–academia–government partnerships in the region,” he said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK