IIM Mumbai achieves 100 pc placement for 2025 batch; top salary at Rs 47.5 lakh a year

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai on Wednesday said it has secured a 100 per cent placement for students of the 2025 batch with the highest salary package touching Rs 47.5 lakh per annum (LPA).

The overall number of job offers has seen a remarkable increase of more than 10 per cent compared to the previous year, while the average salary package was higher by 5 per cent, IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj Tiwari told reporters.

A total of 198 companies participated in the placement process, with the top 10 per cent of the batch securing an impressive average salary of Rs 47.5 lakh. The top 20 per cent and top 50 per cent of students received an average salary package of Rs 41.2 lakh and Rs 34.1 lakh per year, respectively, he said.

This year, there was notable growth in hiring across multiple sectors, with the pharmaceutical and healthcare segment witnessing a 130 per cent increase in offers, driven by the industry's rapid expansion and rising demand for innovation, according to the director.

The retail and e-commerce sector also experienced a strong surge, with offers rising by 47.73 per cent, while the consulting segment witnessed a 28.92 per cent increase in recruitment.

Top recruiters included IT major Accenture, which extended 41 offers with an average salary package of Rs 45.37 lakh, followed by audit firm PwC India (18 offers) and PwC US Advisory (10 offers).

Other leading companies such as Alvarez & Marsal, OfBusiness, Praxis Global Alliance, Vodafone Idea, Workday, and ZS also contributed to the expanded placement offerings.

"We are extremely proud of our students and the remarkable placement outcomes this year. The successful transition to IIM Mumbai, combined with our commitment to providing future-ready education and fostering strong industry ties, has played a crucial role in this achievement," Tiwari asserted.

The director emphasised the IIM Mumbai (formerly known as the National Institute for Training in Industrial Engineering or NITIE) is committed to strengthen its position as a top management school.

"This year's 100 per cent placement record is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, and corporate partners. We remain committed to maintaining and strengthening our position as a leading business school that equips our students with the skills necessary to excel in the global job market," Tiwari added.

The institute is planning to introduce an urban logistics and infrastructure management course, duration of which is yet to be decided. It will also start one-year programme on public policy in the next academic session, he said.

The institute is also planning to conduct several short-term organisation-specific courses as well, Tiwari informed.

The erstwhile NITIE became India's 21st IIM in 2023 after a bill was passed in Parliament. PTI SM RSY