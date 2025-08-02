IIM Mumbai inks pact with CIL for 2nd edition of specialised Executive Post Graduate Program

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) on Saturday said it has inked an agreement with Coal India Limited (CIL) for the second edition of its specialised Executive Post Graduate Program (PGPEx) for Logistics and Operations Excellence through Digitisation.

"We have renewed the agreement with CIL for the second batch. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), IIM Mumbai will provide CIL executives important skills in logistics, supply chain management and digital transformation," the institute's director Prof Manoj K Tiwari told PTI.

The program will focus on building future-ready capabilities in logistics, supply chain management, and digital transformation, aimed at improving operational efficiency and strengthening strategic leadership across the organisation, he said.

The one year program will be in a blended format, 60 per cent of which will be online and 40 per cent will be through physical attendance that will be held in the institute's satellite campus in Angul in Odisha, he added.

This specialised program, designed for executives of Coal India and its subsidiaries, will begin in September and has a capacity of 40 students, Prof Tiwari added. PTI SM BNM