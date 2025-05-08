IIM Mumbai launches capacity-building programme on auditing oil and gas logistics

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai on Thursday said it has introduced a week-long specialised capacity-building programme on auditing oil and gas logistics in collaboration with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The initiative brings together senior government auditors and leading academic and industry experts to enhance understanding of logistics performance and strategic auditing in one of India's oil and gas sectors, the institute said in a statement.

It said the programme aims to align auditing practices with emerging challenges in logistics, supply chain efficiency, and international trade. PTI SM ARU