IIM Mumbai launches new course blending digital science, business management concepts

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) on Friday announced the launch of a new four-year bachelor's programme designed to equip students with advanced digital and managerial capabilities essential for future business and job roles.

The Bachelor's Programme in Digital Science and Business Management will be a mix of emerging technologies and core management practices.

The curriculum blends emerging technologies - such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics - with core management domains, including operations, marketing, finance, and manufacturing, IIM Mumbai said in a statement.

The programme aims to develop holistic professionals who can lead in digitally enabled business environments, said the business school (formerly NITIE).

This undergraduate programme will be available from a small campus in Pune, it said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has agreed to provide a building, which will be refurbished to operational standards. This facility will serve as an extension of IIM Mumbai, offering the UG programme's academic activities, said the statement. PTI SM RSY