IIM Mumbai placements: Top domestic package of Rs 71.4 LPA; consulting largest recruiting domain

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai on Saturday announced strong placement results for its 2024-2026 batch, with the highest domestic salary offer reaching Rs 71.4 lakh per annum and compensation trends in various merit segments reflecting consistent hiring momentum.

The top 10 percentile of the cohort secured an average package of Rs 47.5 lakh per annum, the top 20 percentile averaged Rs 41.4 lakh and the top 50 percentile realised Rs 34.5 lakh, reflecting sustained recruiter demand beyond peak salary figures, IIM Mumbai said in a statement.

Graduates were placed across a diverse set of roles spanning Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Consulting, FMCG, General Management, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Operations, Logistics, Pharma and Healthcare, Product Management, and Sales and Marketing, underscoring broad-based industry participation in the placement season, it said.

Consulting remained the single largest recruiting domain, accounting for 123 offers, while BFSI registered a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in hiring, the strongest sectoral surge of the season.

FMCG hiring expanded by 24 per cent, reflecting sustained momentum in consumer-facing roles and Logistics recorded significant growth, reaffirming the institute's established strength in supply chain and operational strategy, anchored by its specialised MBA-OSCM programme.

"We are witnessing a decisive shift in how industry values management talent, particularly in BFSI and AI-driven roles. The 33 per cent surge in BFSI hiring is a validation of our location advantage and our academic focus on finance and analytics. Our graduates are entering organisations not merely as managers, but as architects of transformation in an era defined by artificial intelligence and digital disruption," IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwari said. PTI SM BNM