IIM Nagpur gets 3,455 sq. mt. land in MIHAN for commercial complex

Nagpur, Mar 7 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur on Saturday received formal allotment of a 3,455 square metre plot of land from the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) for a commercial complex at MIHAN.

An IIMN release said allotment documents were handed over in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his visit to MIHAN.

"The land parcel, located at Plot No 14, Sector 21 outside SEZ area of MIHAN, measures 3,455.81 square metres, with a built-up area of 2,660.61 square metres and a permissible FSI of 1.5. The proposed facility will be developed by IIM Nagpur to support commercial and institutional activities linked to the institute's expanding campus ecosystem," it said.

The proposed commercial complex is expected to strengthen the institutional ecosystem around IIM Nagpur and contribute to the development of MIHAN as an emerging hub for education, innovation, and industry collaboration, the release added.