IIM Nagpur to train forest officials in modern management practices

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Chandrapur Forest Academy of Administration, Development, and Management to train forest officers and government personnel in modern management practices.

Under this collaboration, IIM Nagpur will provide training in modern management practices, leadership, communication, policy analysis, and sustainability, helping government officials deliver services more efficiently and transparently to people, according to a statement.

IIM Nagpur said they are committed to contributing to national development through high-quality training and research.

“By strengthening the management and leadership skills of forest officers, we can significantly improve how forest resources are governed, how communities are supported, and how sustainability challenges are addressed. This partnership will help ensure that the benefits of good governance reach people more effectively,” IIM Nagpur Director Prof Bhimaraya Metri said.

The two institutions will collaborate on a wide range of activities, including training, research, consultancy, public policy development, sustainable forestry practices, ecosystem services, and Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives, the statement said.

They will also exchange trainees, students, and resource persons, and support each other with academic and logistical resources, it said.

“Forestry today is deeply connected with people’s lives, whether it is livelihood security, climate resilience, eco-tourism, or community participation. Working with IIM Nagpur will help our officers adopt scientific, transparent, and people-centric approaches.

“This will ultimately improve the services we deliver to citizens and forest-dependent communities,” said Chief Wildlife Warden and Additional PCCF (Wildlife) M S Reddy, who is also the director of the Chandrapur forest academy. PTI SM NR