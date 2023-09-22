IIM-Raipur designs training programme for officials of Kendriya Bhandar

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A training programme designed by the Indian Institute of Management - Raipur (IIM-Raipur) for officials of Kendriya Bhandar was inaugurated on Friday by Union minister Jitendra Singh who termed it as a shining example of government organisation investing in growth of professionalism of their workforce.

The programme, which is envisaged to improve skills of all its employees and keep up with changing times, is expected to create enthusiasm in the cooperative sector.

In his address, Singh commended the dedication of Kendriya Bhandar vision of employee development through this collaboration with IIM-Raipur.

It is a significant milestone and a shining example of a government organisation investing in the growth and professionalism of its workforce, Singh was quoted in an official release as saying.

In his speech, Kendriya Bhandar managing director Mukesh Kumar said he believed that investing in employees was an investment in the future of the organisation and "partnering with IIM-Raipur for this training programme is a testament to our commitment to excellence and continuous effort in serving the nation".

IIM-Raipur director Ram Kumar Kakkani expressed optimism that this collaboration will usher in an new era of empowerment and growth for public sector employees through meaningful cooperation. PTI SKL ZMN