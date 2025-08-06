IIM Ranchi to replace traditional hall-based mid-term exams with AI-integrated problem solving

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) In a groundbreaking move that signals a fundamental shift in management education, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi has announced the complete replacement of traditional hall-based mid-term examinations with AI-integrated business problem-solving projects across all courses.

According to officials, the initiative, termed WAI (Working with AI), represents a radical departure from conventional assessment methods and positions the institution at the forefront of pedagogical innovation.

"We recognised that the traditional model of isolated theoretical learning was becoming increasingly disconnected from the dynamic needs of modern business," said Deepak Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi.

"Our students needed to develop competencies that go beyond textbook knowledge – they need to work collaboratively with emerging technologies to solve complex business challenges," he added.

Srivastava explained that the WAI initiative reflects a sophisticated understanding of how artificial intelligence is reshaping the business landscape.

"Rather than viewing AI as a disruptive force to be managed separately, we have integrated it as a fundamental component of business education. Students are now required to demonstrate their ability to work alongside AI systems to develop innovative solutions for real business problems," he said.

"This approach addresses a critical gap in traditional management education, where students often graduate with theoretical knowledge but lack practical experience in human-AI collaboration – a skill increasingly essential in today's workplace. The initiative goes beyond simply learning about AI to actually working with AI as a collaborative partner in problem-solving processes," he said.

By embedding AI collaboration into the assessment process itself, students develop these competencies organically rather than through isolated technology courses, he added.

Srivastava said despite the revolutionary changes to mid-term assessments, IIM Ranchi would maintain traditional hall-based examinations for end-term evaluations.

"We are not discarding the strengths of traditional evaluation methods. Rather, we are building a well-rounded assessment ecosystem that equally values foundational academic knowledge and the ability to apply that knowledge in real-world scenarios.

"This hybrid approach ensures that students continue to develop fundamental analytical and reasoning skills while also building practical technological competencies," said Gaurav Manohar Marathe, Chairperson, Student Engagement and Development Committee. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS