IIM-Sambalpur launches bachelors programmes in Data Science and AI, Management and Public Policy

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) IIM, Sambalpur, has launched two four-year undergraduate programmes in Data Science and AI and Management and Public Policy, becoming the first such institute to offer these courses, according to its Director Mahadeo Jaiswal.

"These undergraduate programmes will have a flexible structure that allows students to gain a certificate after one year, a diploma after two years, a degree after three years, and an honours degree after successfully completing four years, with multiple entry and exit points," Jaiswal told PTI.

"As an institution of national importance, we are committed to offering future-oriented, interdisciplinary education that blends academic rigour with societal relevance. We also aim to cultivate graduates who are not only career-ready but also change-maker capable of navigating and influencing complex socioeconomic landscape with clarity, compassion and courage," he added.

The two courses are -- Bachelor of Science in Management and Public Policy and Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur, will offer these courses from the 2025 academic session.

The Bachelor of Science in Management and Public Policy programme is designed to meet national managerial aspirations in terms of sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), and community-led development. This programme aims to equip a new generation of change-makers to close the gap between policy and practice at the grassroots level.

The Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence is focused towards developing India's digital capability and global competitiveness. The programme, co-designed with industry leaders builds future ready skill set among young students and encourages the use of ethical AI, reaffirming the institution's pledge to innovation with integrity.

"The Bachelor of Science (BS) will be a four-year fully residential programme. This is a pioneering step towards building future-ready leaders of tomorrow. In line with NEP, our vision is to create responsible leaders with entrepreneurial mindset," Jaiswal said.

While the admission to the AI and Data Sciences course will be through JEE-MAINS, the institute will use CUET-UG scores for admission to the Management and Public policy programme.

"With the launch of CUET, we have made a big leap towards democratising access to quality higher education in India. As top institutions such as IIM, Sambalpur, introduce specialised undergraduate programmes in Data Science, AI, and Public Policy, it becomes even more important that talent from all parts of the country gets an equal chance to be part of the innovation economy," Rajesh Kumar, Director (CUET), National Testing Agency (NTA) said at the launch.

"Global Capability Centres are shaping the future of work, and through an equitable, transparent, and standardised testing environment, NTA is dedicated to helping drive this transformation by empowering the next generation of globally capable professionals," he added.