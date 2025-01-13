IIM-Sambalpur launches MBA in Business Analytics at its Delhi campus

Bhubaneshwar, Jan 13 (PTI) IIM-Sambalpur has introduced a full-time MBA programme in Business Analytics at its Delhi campus, a statement said on Monday.

Candidates with a high CAT percentile and having STEM academic background with one year of relevant experience can apply for admission, it said.

IIM-Sambalpur also signed an MoU with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand for the dual-degree course with an objective to provide students with a globally-oriented, interdisciplinary education that combines the strengths of flagship MBA and Business Analytics.

In 2024, AIT's MBA programme was ranked 23 in Asia and among the top 200 globally by QS Global MBA Rankings.

It caters to the growing demand for professionals who can apply advanced analytics, big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in business contexts, the statement said.

Under this collaborative program, students will spend the first year of their studies at IIM-Sambalpur's Delhi campus, with the option of going to AIT Thailand in their second year. Upon successful completion, they will be awarded a dual degree with a specialisation in Business Analytics along with a one-year extended work visa in Thailand through which they can find the opportunity to start their international professional career, it said.

"The launch of the MBA in Business Analytics marks a significant milestone in IIM Sambalpur's journey. This programme resonates not only with India's ambition to become a global hub for analytics and technology but also prepares our students to excel in an increasingly interconnected and data-driven world," said IIM-Sambalpur director Mahadeo Jaiswal.

He said the 70 students would be admitted to the programme. PTI AAM AAM SOM