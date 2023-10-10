IIM Sambalpur starts MBA for working professionals

Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has started an MBA programme for working professionals, an official statement said.

The main feature of the programme is that it provides specialization in data science and product management, innovation and startup apart from the functional domain.

"As industries are evolving, the need for management education similarly has also evolved. It is important to promote innovation-driven entrepreneurship which has created the need for Indian B-schools to foster innovation and integrity. I think these factors will have a positive impact on the country's GDP in times to come," said Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur.

Alok Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi, emphasised that the credit system introduced in the NEP allows students to participate across institutions within the country and across other countries.

IIM Sambalpur will organise the prestigious PAN IIM World Management Conference, 2023 to be held from December 21 to December 23.

The conference will focus on the theme Entrepreneurial Innovation and Digital Governance for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth.