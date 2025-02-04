IIM Sambalpur ties up with US platform on AI-driven digital case study solutions

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur, on Tuesday said it has joined hands with US-based Breakout Learning Inc on AI-driven digital case study solutions.

Breakout Learning is an AI Educational Platform designed to empower modern educators.

"This collaboration will see IIM Sambalpur use Breakout Learning's cutting-edge AI-enabled case platform in its MBA, Executive MBA, and PhD programmes, which will be the new benchmark for digital learning in India," the institute said in a statement.

Premium case studies from the world's best institutions like “Ivey and Harvard” will be accessible to students and faculty members exclusively, thereby bringing international academic excellence with high legal and financial standards.

Breakout Learning will ensure the smooth integration of its AI-driven platform into IIM Sambalpur's curriculum, which will be supported by dedicated technical support.

The collaboration will also provide an opportunity for faculty and students at IIM Sambalpur to co-create cutting-edge management cases, hosted on Breakout Learning's platform, positioning India as a leader in AI-driven business education, the statement said.

Intellectual property rights for these AI-generated cases will be jointly owned.

IIM Sambalpur Director, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, said, “Following the announcement of Rs 500 crore investment in AI centres of excellence in Union budget, this momentous collaboration with Breakout Learning is a game-changer for Indian management education, addressing long-standing challenges in traditional teaching methodologies.” “By integrating AI-driven case-based learning, we are preparing future leaders with unparalleled decision-making and analytical skills, propelling India into the global forefront of business education,” he said.

Looking at the global rankings, Indian B-schools are still not placed in the top 200, he said adding that in terms of innovation and research, faculty members are often occupied with teaching responsibilities and don't have enough time for research.

Ramit Varma, CEO and Co-Founder, Breakout Learning, USA, said that their project involves classroom discussion.

“At Breakout Learning, we break students into small groups, focus on areas with no answers at all and then allow students to discuss among themselves creating a pool of ideas. This helps students to learn, communicate and engage. IIM Sambalpur is the first institute in India to bring transformative change and is ready to compete with Harvard University,” Varma said.

Financial agreements, including access fees and case development royalties, will be structured under a separate agreement, the statement said. PTI AAM NN