IIM Sambalpur to introduce AI-enabled teaching

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur has decided to introduce AI-enabled teaching to ensure a transformative learning experience among students, an official said.

“We announce the introduction of AI in classrooms for the transformative learning experience. IIM Sambalpur, which began with just 49 MBA students in 2015, is today a proud institute with 320 MBA students," Director Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal said.

The authorities of IIM, Sambalpur announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) as faculty during a programme commemorating its 10th Foundation Day on Monday.

AI-enabled teaching will transform the way students learn in classrooms, the institute said in a statement.

"We created world-class infrastructure and process of onboarding 60 plus of start-ups under our incubation centre and promoted international collaborations,” Jaiswal said.

The institute plans to organise a women's empowerment summit in February to move towards the goals of 'Viksit Bharat', he said.

"IIM Sambalpur this year will have three centres of excellence, a more diverse MBA programme that is in line with National Education Policy's focused efforts towards international accreditations and expansion of the campus," Jaiswal said.

The Foundation Day celebration coincided with the launch of the Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp (Second Edition – Phase I), as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scheduled from September 23 to 27, this initiative — spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) — aims to nurture innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills among students across India. PTI AAM BDC