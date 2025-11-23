IIM student killed in hit-and-run accident in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 23 (PTI) A student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle on a flyover in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Mihan flyover on Wardha Road around 9.30 pm on Saturday, an official said.

The victim, Anuj Pathak (22), a native of Uttarakhand, was a student at IIM.

Pathak was riding his motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit the two-wheeler on the flyover, causing it to crash into the railing, the official said.

A passerby alerted the police, and the victim was found dead on the road, with the front portion of his motorcycle mangled, the official said.

A probe is underway to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. PTI COR ARU