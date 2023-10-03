IIM study says 'Mann ki Baat' mentions boosted traction of policy initiatives, other issues

New Delhi: A study by IIM-Bangalore has found that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast succeeded in popularising a host of policy initiatives centred around issues like the welfare of girls, yoga and the use of Khadi.

Modi shared the collaborative study by the IIM and State Bank of India on his website, noting that his broadcast has completed nine years.

The interesting study highlights some of the themes covered and their societal impact, he said, adding that it is amazing how several life journeys and collective efforts have been celebrated through the medium.

The research has analysed the impact of 105 episodes of the programme in the last nine years and has assessed the lasting impact of changes (both tangible and intangible) brought in by the powerful and strategic medium of communication that is Mann Ki Baat, it said.

This report has also focused on analysing the policy implication of Mann Ki Baat using Natural Language Processing (NLP), it added.

"Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme launched in Jan 2015, gained traction in Google searches popularity after Mann Ki Baat in Jan 2015.

"It has further gained Google searches popularity after continuous Mann Ki Baat mentions for 2 years. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) launched as a part of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign has been a large success," it said, sharing graphics.

The SSY is a small deposit scheme of the government meant exclusively for a girl child.

"Yoga, the word which has been around since time eternal, gained popularity in Google searches after Mann ki Baat on Dec 14, but after heavyweight communication on Mann Ki Baat in May and June 2015, it has gained popularity enough to increase the mean of google search popularity," the study said.

On Khadi, it said, "Khadi gained immense popularity during our freedom struggle, but with changing times, it was losing its popularity." With Mann Ki Baat, Khadi has gained immense popularity and a concomitant rise in sales. Social media coverage of Khadi has gone up too, it said.

Popular interest in Mudra loan, Statue of Unity and millets also surged following their mentions by the prime minister in his radio programme, it said, sharing related graphs.

On COVID-19, it said, "Average Covid Panic Index 2020-22 was one of the lowest in India with continuous positive communication through Mann Ki Baat."

"It has been found that there was a 25 per cent increase in average searches about Swami Vivekananda after it was mentioned in the Mann ki Baat episode," it added.