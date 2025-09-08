IIMB ranked No.1 in India, enters top 30 globally in FT Masters in Management 2025

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI) IIMB on Monday said its postgraduate programme in Management is ranked No. 1 in India and No. 28 globally (up from No. 41 in 2024) in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) 2025 ranking.

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is now the only Indian business school to feature in the global top 30, officials said in a statement.

"The FT MiM ranking reaffirms our promise of delivering a transformational experience that leaves a lasting impact on students, practitioners, industries, and society," said U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-Charge, IIMB.

"We have always maintained a competitive edge through inclusive practices," said Mukta Kulkarni, Dean of Programmes and Chairperson, Office of International Affairs. She added that the 2025 FT MiM ranking "reflects the diversity cultivated across IIMB’s faculty, student body, alumni, and governing board." "Access to a world-class cohort and consistent interactions with some of the most exciting thinkers and decision-makers of our time have contributed to this outcome," she said.

The FT MiM ranking evaluates the world’s top business schools across 19 criteria, with "alumni feedback accounting for 56 per cent" of the weight and school data comprising the remaining 44 per cent, the statement added.

By factoring in outcomes such as employment, return on investment, diversity, ESG, and internationalisation, the assessment provides a holistic measure of institutional performance, it further said. PTI JR SSK