IIMC organises five-day online training programme on media information literacy

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), in collaboration with the CIET and NCERT, organised a five-day online training programme on media information literacy, a statement said on Friday.

More than 12,000 teachers and students participated in the training sessions which took place in English medium from August 19 to 23 and in Hindi medium from August 26 to August 30, it said.

IIMC Vice Chancellor Anupama Bhatnagar emphasised the importance of collaboration between institutions like IIMC and CIET-NCERT in creating awareness about media literacy in today's digital world.

With the rise of social media and other digital platforms, misinformation has become a significant issue, and media literacy will empower individuals to distinguish between fact and fiction, she said as per the statement.

The sessions were conducted on different aspects of media literacy. Experts from the institutes like IGNOU, IIMC, and JNU delivered lectures on various aspects of media and information literacy, it said. PTI NIT NIT MNK MNK