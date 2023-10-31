IIPA will churn out torchbearers of PM Modi's governance vision: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said various branches of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) across the country will "churn out the torchbearers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for governance".

Addressing the 69th annual meeting of the general body of IIPA here, Singh said the IIPA will act as a catalyst in grooming the youth of today as the architects of 'Amritkaal' who will transform India into 'Viksit Bharat' (developed nation) by 2047.

He said the various branches of IIPA spread across the country will churn out “the torchbearers of Prime Minister’s vision for governance, which is that of transparency, accountability, citizen-centricity”, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

"Today the IIPA has devised specialised courses for the armed forces officers and also the members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) while its training programmes now include the IAS probationers and senior central services officers as also the Assistant Section Officers (ASOs),” Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, added.

Urging the use of technology for delivering government services to citizens, the minister cited the integrated Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal and face recognition technology being rolled out by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.

The CPGRAMS portal allows users to raise grievances against government departments.

He added that in the last over 9 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government has undertaken some major steps in personnel recruitment including doing away with interviews in lower-grade hiring process for government employees. PTI AKV RPA