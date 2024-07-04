IIS officer Dhirendra K Ojha is new principal spokesperson of government

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Dhirendra K Ojha was on Thursday appointed the principal spokesperson of the central government.

Ojha, a 1990-batch officer, will also hold the charge of the principal director general, Press Information Bureau, an official order said.

Ojha succeeds Sheyphali B Sharan, who has been appointed as the director general of the Publications Division.

Sharan, also a 1990-batch IIS officer, was given the charge of principal director general, PIB on April 1 this year.

Ojha served as the director general, Central Bureau of Communications (CBC). PIB Director General Y K Baweja succeeds Ojha in the CBC, which looks after the advertising of all central government organisations and acts as an advisory body to the government on media strategy. PTI SKU DIV DIV