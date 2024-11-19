IISc and UCL strengthen partnership to drive healthcare innovation

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and University College London (UCL) have initiated a new strategic partnership to advance collaborative efforts in healthcare innovation.

According to a statement from IISc, the two institutions signed a 'Letter of Intent' on November 18 at the IISc campus.

This agreement aims to foster closer collaboration with IISc's upcoming Postgraduate Medical School in the areas of research, education, innovation, and commercialisation.

The partnership is expected to enhance joint research capabilities in fields spanning basic and clinical sciences, applied engineering, and clinical practice.

“We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with UCL to pursue cutting-edge research in emerging areas. This partnership will empower innovation and education in medical research and healthcare, aligning with our goal of establishing world-class postgraduate programs at our upcoming medical school,” said IISc Director prof Govindan Rangarajan.

As part of the agreement, IISc and UCL will form a joint working group to explore potential initiatives in interdisciplinary domains such as digital health, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, and medicine.

The collaboration is expected to result in new programs, supported through external funding, including joint PhDs, faculty exchanges, research fellowships, and the sharing of best practices in healthcare systems.

“This next phase of our partnership will significantly enhance joint research capabilities in areas like AI in healthcare, quantum technology, and robotics. It will also foster educational initiatives to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals,” said UCL president and provost Dr Michael Spence. PTI AMP SSK ADB