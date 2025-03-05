IISc-incubated deep-tech firm deploys thermal energy storage solutions

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A Bengaluru-based deep-tech start-up has deployed its thermal energy storage solutions that makes renewable energy industry ready at a textile manufacturing unit.

Voltanova, the deep-tech fund incubated at the Foundation of Science, Innovation and Development at Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has developed the Thermal Energy Storage that delivers high-temperature, 100 per cent carbon-free industrial energy at one-fifth the cost of existing storage solutions.

"With an efficiency of 95 per cent, it eliminates reliance on fossil fuels by converting renewable energy into high-temperature industrial heat and power," said a company statement.

The firm has partnered with RMP Group, which has textile units in Panipat and Faridabad.

Designed for multi-day energy storage, the thermal energy storage solution ensures uninterrupted 24/7 operations, making it ideal for energy-intensive sectors like steel, cement, textiles, food and beverages, chemicals and paper.

"This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment when industries account for 30-40 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and the need for scalable, sustainable solutions is more critical than ever," said Jaicky Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Voltanova.

This pioneering initiative aims to decarbonize industrial operations and set a new standard for sustainable practices in the sector, Kumar said.