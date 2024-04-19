IISc launches project focused on efforts to extend human 'healthspan'

Bengaluru, Apr 19 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has announced the launch of the 'Longevity India Initiative', a project focused on efforts to extend human 'healthspan' and tackle ageing-related challenges.

The initiative has also started a large-scale clinical study that will involve researchers from multiple IISc departments, clinicians, industry, philanthropists and civil society.

This initiative seeks to enhance the understanding of ageing through both fundamental and applied research, and to develop solutions that can improve quality of life, Bengaluru-based IISc said in a statement.

The initiative has received initial grant funding support from Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India, it was stated.

The initiative was formally launched at an event held on Thursday at the Institute.

The initiative brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts from academia, industry, and healthcare to address complex challenges related to ageing.

It will leverage advanced research to develop interventions that can help manage age-related diseases more effectively, with an emphasis on promoting healthy ageing across India.

Prakash said initiative challenges the notion that ageing is an inevitable fate.

"As we study the complexities of ageing, we recognise the importance of considering diverse factors that shape it, including lifestyle, culture, genetics, and environment. With India's unique demographic landscape, existing longevity research may not suffice. This initiative is an attempt to bring together multiple stakeholders working in the space, and explore the subject factoring in India's specific and diverse needs," he said.

"Advancing ageing-related scientific research is key and we believe research-based interventions can pave the way for healthy ageing in India," added Prakash.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Chairperson of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, said as we witness remarkable progress in ageing research, it's evident that collaboration between industry and academia is essential.

"With India's elderly population projected to surge to 347 million by 2050, it is imperative that we leverage technology to provide accessible geriatric healthcare, nurture the silver economy and invest in digital systems that support ageing populations," she said.

IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan said there is an urgent need for diverse stakeholders from academia, healthcare and industry to come together, and nurture technology development and deep research on healthy ageing." "Many research groups at IISc have already been working on ageing and associated challenges for years. We are optimistic that this timely initiative will have a significant impact on tackling the growing burden of ageing in the country," he said.

MS Ramaiah Hospital and Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute have officially partnered to conduct a clinical study for identifying biomarkers of ageing.

Additionally, leading industry partners like Beckman Coulter, Healthians, Valerian Proteomics, and DecodeAge are providing crucial support by offering their technologies at accessible costs, accelerating research efforts, it was stated. PTI RS ROH